Jaycee Horn leaves Chattanooga game after first play, heads to locker room

It didn’t take long for South Carolina’s secondary to become more depleted Saturday.
Already down several regulars in the position group, USC lost freshman star Jaycee Horn on the first play of Carolina’s game against Chattanooga. Horn was escorted to the locker room and has yet to return to the game.
Horn later returned from the locker room with a slight limp. He’s still sidelined.
Horn, a cornerback who was moved to safety Saturday because of the injuries, was replaced by freshman walk-on Jason Senn. Horn’s recorded 38 tackles, including three for loss this season. He’s been credited with eight pass break-ups.
Comments