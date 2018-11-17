Gamecocks defensive leader not dressed to play vs Chattanooga

South Carolina football appears to be without its top two pass rushers against the Chattanooga Mocs on Saturday.
Defensive end/Buck D.J. Wonnum was spotted XXXX before the game. The junior missed most of the season with a foot injury.
That comes a week after the news the Gamecocks will be withouth linebacker/Buck Bryson Allen-Williams, who will be sidelined until the bowl game after ankle surgery.
Wonnum came into the season as one of USC top defenders. He got hurt in the opener agaisnt Coastal Carolina and only came back against Tenneseee. For the season, he has 11 tackles, 3 1/2 for loss and two sacks.
USC is also without sophomore defensive end Aaron Sterling, a sometimes-starter with a knee injury.
