What South Carolina is paying Akron to play in Columbia on Dec. 1

South Carolina and Akron football both needed games after weather prevented them from playing in the early part of the season.
They found each other and the Dec. 1 game was set in early November. Documents released by the school now show how much it will cost to bring the Zips to Columbia.
According to the game contract, USC will pay $1.3 million, along with 2,000 tickets valued at a total of $100,000. That’s a little less than the $1.4 million USC was set to pay the Thundering Herd.
South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner explained, after the game was announced, no matter how things shook out between USC and Marshall, both schools would be made whole. South Carolina would not pay Marshall, but Conference USA would insure that payout (the SEC has a similar arrangement).
The deal is a slight improvement for the Zips. They were set to be paid $1.17 million for a trip to Nebraska that got canceled by severe weather just after kickoff. There were some lengthy discussions related to a potential reschedule or playing on Sunday morning, and there were questions about Akron getting the payout.
The game will kick off at noon in Williams-Brice Stadium.
