Will Muschamp appreciates the 20 Gamecocks seniors set to walk Saturday

The University of South Carolina football team prepares to play Chattanooga.
By
Up Next
The University of South Carolina football team prepares to play Chattanooga.
By

College Sports

Gamecocks reveal uniform combination for senior night against Chattanooga

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 15, 2018 07:16 PM

South Carolina football is ready to honor the troops on Military Appreciation Day at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Gamecocks will go with white pants, garnet jerseys, white helmets as they look to secure bowl eligibility for the third consecutive season against Chattanooga.

South Carolina has never played the Mocs. It closed SEC play with a 4-4 record after losing to Florida. The Gamecocks have won 13 of the past 14 against FCS foes.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The University of South Carolina football team prepares to play Chattanooga at Williams-Brice Stadium.

By

Uniform combos this season:

▪ Florida: Black pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

Ole Miss: Black pants, white jersey, Black helmet.

Tennessee: Black pants, black jersey, Black helmet.

▪ Texas A&M: Black pants, black jersey, white helmet.

Missouri: Garnet pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet.

Kentucky: white jersey, garnet pants, white helmet

Vanderbilt: White helmets, white jersey, white pants

Georgia: Garnet helmets, garnet jersey, black pants

Coastal Carolina: Garnet helmets, white pants, and a garnet jersey.

South Carolina Gamecocks football players such as Jake Bentley celebrate as USC knocked off Ole Miss 48-44 in Oxford

By

  Comments  