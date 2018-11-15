Gamecocks reveal uniform combination for senior night against Chattanooga

South Carolina football is ready to honor the troops on Military Appreciation Day at Williams-Brice Stadium.
The Gamecocks will go with white pants, garnet jerseys, white helmets as they look to secure bowl eligibility for the third consecutive season against Chattanooga.
South Carolina has never played the Mocs. It closed SEC play with a 4-4 record after losing to Florida. The Gamecocks have won 13 of the past 14 against FCS foes.
Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Uniform combos this season:
▪ Florida: Black pants, white jersey, garnet helmet
▪ Ole Miss: Black pants, white jersey, Black helmet.
▪ Tennessee: Black pants, black jersey, Black helmet.
▪ Texas A&M: Black pants, black jersey, white helmet.
▪ Missouri: Garnet pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet.
▪ Kentucky: white jersey, garnet pants, white helmet
▪ Vanderbilt: White helmets, white jersey, white pants
▪ Georgia: Garnet helmets, garnet jersey, black pants
▪ Coastal Carolina: Garnet helmets, white pants, and a garnet jersey.
