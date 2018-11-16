South Carolina basketball vs. Providence: How to watch, what to watch for

Game info

Who: Providence (2-1) vs. South Carolina (2-1)

What: Air Force Reserve Tip-Off Tournament

At stake: Winner faces Michigan-George Washington winner at 4 p.m. Sunday; Loser faces UM-GW loser at 1:30 p.m. Sunday

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

KenPom prediction: South Carolina 73, Providence 72

TV: ESPN3.com/WatchESPN app

Radio: 107.5 The Game in Columbia area

Series: Providence leads 5-3

Last meeting: Dec. 1, 2011 – Providence won 76-67 in Columbia, S.C.

PROVIDENCE

Coach: Ed Cooley (238-164 in 13 seasons overall; eighth season at Providence — 146-95)

Projected starters: G Alpha Diallo (20.3 points per game), G David Duke (6.0), G Isaiah Jackson (11.0), G A.J. Reeves (17.7), F Kalif Young (3.0)

Last game: Beat Holy Cross 70-61 on Tuesday at home

KenPom ranking: 63 (No. 59 in offense efficiency, No. 70 in defense efficiency)

Notes: The Friars were picked third in the preseason Big East coaches poll. In his preseason bracket projection, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had Providence as a No. 10 seed. ... Providence has made the NCAA Tournament in a school-record five straight seasons. ... Duke and Reeves, a couple top 50 recruits, played in the same Mass Rivals AAU program as Wildens Leveque, a 2019 Carolina signee. ... Jimmy Nichols, a freshman guard, is a SC native and Conway High grad. Nichols is averaging 2 points off the bench this season.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Coach: Frank Martin (232-145 in 12 seasons overall; seventh season at USC — 115-91)

Projected starters: G Tre Campbell (7.0), G A.J. Lawson (16.7), G/F Justin Minaya (8.0), F Chris Silva (9.3), F Maik Kotsar (7.0)

Last game: Beat Norfolk State 81-64 on Tuesday at home

KenPom ranking: 55 (No. 96 in offense efficiency, No. 32 in defense efficiency)

Notes: The Gamecocks went 5-3 in neutral site games last season, including a 2-1 mark in a November tournament in Conway. ... Campbell, a Georgetown transfer, is 0-5 against Providence in his career. As a freshman, he scored 10 points in a 74-71 loss to the Friars in 2015. ... Carolina’s win over Norfolk State came with the Gamecocks shooting a season-best 51.9 percent from the field. USC is now 38-0 over the last three-plus seasons when it shoots 45 percent or better. ... Lawson leads the team in points, assists, steals, 3-pointers made, free throw attempts and turnovers.

STORYLINES

1. Rise in competition

Providence’s one loss this season was to Wichita State by three on a neutral floor. The Friars represent the first of four teams to appear on USC’s non-conference schedule that went to the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

A win Saturday and the Gamecocks likely earn a Sunday date with Michigan, a team that went to the ‘18 national title game and whipped No. 8 Villanova by 27 on Wednesday.

“This will be real good for us,” Frank Martin said. “I’m excited to see how our team plays this weekend.”

2. Road game

For all intents and purposes, Saturday will be South Carolina’s first road game of the season. Providence College is located 58 miles northeast of Mohegan Sun Arena.

“It’s going to be a pro-Providence crowd,” Martin said. “How do we handle being in a true road environment? I don’t know. I’ll tell you Saturday after the game.”

3. Silva’s time?

South Carolina’s most accomplished player has gotten off to a slow start in his senior season. Silva is just fourth on the team in scoring and has committed more fouls (eight) than made field goals (seven).

Perhaps the rise in competition will ignite a strong performance. Some of the All-SEC forward’s best showings in his career have come against notable opponents, including a 27-point, eight-rebound effort against Kentucky last season.