How much are the Gamecocks favored by this weekend? Try more than four touchdowns

The line for South Carolina’s tilt at Williams-Brice Stadium this weekend against Chattanooga out of the FCS was always going to be a large one.
But even by those standards, Las Vegas expects the Gamecocks to roll.
USC opened as a 30-point favorite and it was up to 30 1/2 by late Tuesday night. That, combined with an over/under of 80 means there’s an expectation for plenty of points, likely enough USC fans could see freshmen such as Dakereon Joyner for most of the fourth, if not during the third quarter.
The Gamecocks won their opener against Coastal Carolina by 34, which stands as the program’s biggest win since topping the Chanticleers by 60 in 2013.
This year the Gamecocks are 5-4 against the spread and just covered in a four-point loss to Florida. The Mocs are 5-5 against the spread.
It’s the first meeting between the teams. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
