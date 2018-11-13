Will Muschamp announces injuries, one player will miss 2017

South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Will Muschamp announced injury updates for Steven Montac, Jaylin Dickerson and Randrecous Davis.
By
Up Next
South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Will Muschamp announced injury updates for Steven Montac, Jaylin Dickerson and Randrecous Davis.
By

College Sports

One Gamecocks defender ruled out for Chattanooga game, another unlikely to play

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 13, 2018 12:49 PM

South Carolina football will again be down a pair of key defenders going into this weekend. 

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said safety Jaylin Dickerson is out with a hamstring. Defensive lineman Aaron Sterling will likely miss the game with a knee injury. 

Dickerson was hurt against Florida and Muschamp said he was doubtful as of Sunday. His loss is another hit to a woefully thin position. 

Sterling didn’t play last weekend. His loss hurts at a spot where USC just lost senior end Bryson Allen-Williams. 

  Comments  