Melvin Ingram sets personal milestone in win over Oakland Raiders

Former South Carolina greats Melvin Ingram and Mike Davis set some personal milestones Sunday.
Ingram recorded his 40th career sack in the Chargers’ win over Oakland while Davis caught his first TD pass in Seattle’s loss.
Ingram’s strip sack of Oakland quarterback David Carr led to a San Diego field goal in the second quarter to tie it at 3. That gave the Chargers the momentum they needed.
From there, San Diego got things rolling and defeated Oakland, 20-6.
“I came up big!” Ingram told reporters after the game. “I was just trying to make a play, and I did. It just happened to be me who came up big. We all try to make plays together, and it’s all of us out there doing what we’re supposed to do.”
It was Ingram’s 40 ½ sack of his career. He is seventh all-time in team history in sacks, three behind former Pro Bowler Shawn Merriman for sixth all-time.
Ingram finished with four tackles and has 28 for the season to go along with 5 ½ sacks.
Davis caught a 7-yard pass from Russell Wilson in the fourth quarter for a touchdown in the 36-31 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He finished with four catches for 22 yards to go along with 58 yards rushing in the game.
GAMECOCKS IN THE NFL: WEEK 12
Jerell Adams, TE, Houston Texans — Practice squad
Damiere Byrd, WR, Carolina Panthers — Played but didn’t record any statistics
A.J. Cann, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars — Started at right guard
Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston Texans — Bye week
Jared Cook, TE, Oakland Raiders — 4 catches on 9 targets for 52 yards
Pharoh Cooper, WR, Los Angeles Rams — Injured reserve
Patrick DiMarco, FB, Buffalo Bills — Played but didn’t record any statistics
Bruce Ellington, WR, Detroit Lions — Inactive after signing with Lions this week
Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots — 4 tackles, sack, tackle for loss, forced fumble
Hayden Hurst, TE, Baltimore Ravens — Bye week
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles — 4 catches on 8 targets for 48 yards
Isaiah Johnson, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 4 tackles
Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston Texans — Bye week
Skai Moore, LB, Indianapolis Colts — Practice squad
Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Carolina Panthers — 2 tackles, tackle for loss, pass defensed
Brandon Shell, OT, New York Jets — Started at right tackle
Taylor Stallworth, DT, New Orleans Saints — Played but recorded no statistics.
Darian Stewart, S, Denver Broncos — Bye week
Ryan Succop, K, Tennessee Titans — 2-of-2 on field goals, 4-of-4 extra points
D.J. Swearinger, S, Washington Redskins — 2 tackles, 2 passes defensed
Brandon Wilds, RB, Arizona Cardinals — Practice squad
David Williams, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars — Inactive
Comments