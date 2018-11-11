Melvin Ingram on USC’s NFL stars: We knew this was coming

Former South Carolina DE Melvin Ingram feels blessed with his $66 million contract from the Los Angeles Chargers.
By
Up Next
Former South Carolina DE Melvin Ingram feels blessed with his $66 million contract from the Los Angeles Chargers.
By

College Sports

Melvin Ingram sets personal milestone in win over Oakland Raiders

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

November 11, 2018 08:14 PM

Former South Carolina greats Melvin Ingram and Mike Davis set some personal milestones Sunday.

Ingram recorded his 40th career sack in the Chargers’ win over Oakland while Davis caught his first TD pass in Seattle’s loss.

Ingram’s strip sack of Oakland quarterback David Carr led to a San Diego field goal in the second quarter to tie it at 3. That gave the Chargers the momentum they needed.

From there, San Diego got things rolling and defeated Oakland, 20-6.

“I came up big!” Ingram told reporters after the game. “I was just trying to make a play, and I did. It just happened to be me who came up big. We all try to make plays together, and it’s all of us out there doing what we’re supposed to do.”

It was Ingram’s 40 ½ sack of his career. He is seventh all-time in team history in sacks, three behind former Pro Bowler Shawn Merriman for sixth all-time.

Ingram finished with four tackles and has 28 for the season to go along with 5 ½ sacks.

Davis caught a 7-yard pass from Russell Wilson in the fourth quarter for a touchdown in the 36-31 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He finished with four catches for 22 yards to go along with 58 yards rushing in the game.

GAMECOCKS IN THE NFL: WEEK 12

Jerell Adams, TE, Houston Texans — Practice squad

Damiere Byrd, WR, Carolina Panthers — Played but didn’t record any statistics

A.J. Cann, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars — Started at right guard

Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston Texans — Bye week

Jared Cook, TE, Oakland Raiders — 4 catches on 9 targets for 52 yards

Pharoh Cooper, WR, Los Angeles Rams — Injured reserve

Patrick DiMarco, FB, Buffalo Bills — Played but didn’t record any statistics

Bruce Ellington, WR, Detroit Lions — Inactive after signing with Lions this week

Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots — 4 tackles, sack, tackle for loss, forced fumble

Hayden Hurst, TE, Baltimore Ravens — Bye week

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles — 4 catches on 8 targets for 48 yards

Isaiah Johnson, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 4 tackles

Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston Texans — Bye week

Skai Moore, LB, Indianapolis Colts — Practice squad

Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Carolina Panthers — 2 tackles, tackle for loss, pass defensed

Brandon Shell, OT, New York Jets — Started at right tackle

Taylor Stallworth, DT, New Orleans Saints — Played but recorded no statistics.

Darian Stewart, S, Denver Broncos — Bye week

Ryan Succop, K, Tennessee Titans — 2-of-2 on field goals, 4-of-4 extra points

D.J. Swearinger, S, Washington Redskins — 2 tackles, 2 passes defensed

Brandon Wilds, RB, Arizona Cardinals — Practice squad

David Williams, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars — Inactive

  Comments  