Report: USC-Marshall game status in the air as discussions continue, Florence looms

It remains to be determined as to if South Carolina plays a football game Saturday.
The Gamecocks, as of Wednesday, are still scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff with Marshall at Williams-Brice Stadium. With the increasing threat of Hurricane Florence, however, the game’s status is being discussed.
Grant Traylor, who covers Marshall for The (Huntington, W.Va.) Herald Dispatch, reported Wednesday that USC athletic director Ray Tanner was scheduled to meet with officials Wednesday afternoon. The meeting, Traylor reported, “could decide the contest’s status.”
“While a decision may come on Wednesday, it is not expected any later than early Thursday, given that Marshall is scheduled to travel to Columbia, S.C., on Friday,” the report said.
Tanner and Marshall AD Mike Hamrick spoke Wednesday morning, and are scheduled to speak again Wednesday afternoon.
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp, speaking on the SEC teleconference around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, said he hadn’t heard of any schedule changes.
“Obviously, there are some weather issues out there,” Muschamp said. “Our campus and our state are handling that. Right now we’re on go for Saturday night at 7:30. I haven’t had any conversations with (athletics director Ray) Tanner or (USC president Harris) Pastides about anything else.”
A number of area games have been canceled or altered due to the storm, including West Virginia-N.C. State (canceled), Central Florida-North Carolina (canceled) and Ohio-Virginia (moved from Charlottesville to Nashville).
The State’s Josh Kendall contributed to the this report.
