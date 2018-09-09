Scouting South Carolina’s next opponent: Marshall

Marshall (2-0) at South Carolina (1-1)
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia
TV: ESPNU
Three storylines
1. Will Muschamp is 2-0 with the Gamecocks after losses to Georgia, including a 28-20 win over Florida last season. An argument can be made, however, that what just happened at Williams-Brice was the most deflating defeat of his USC career. This bounce-back attempt might tell a lot about this team.
2. Marshall is 2-0 this season with wins coming over Miami (Ohio) and Eastern Kentucky. Under Coach Doc Holliday, the Herd is 3-10 against teams from Power 5 conferences (and what used to be the Big East). The wins came over Louisville in 2011, Maryland in 2013 (Military Bowl) and Purdue in 2015.
3. This game comes nearly 20 years to the date of Marshall’s last visit to Columbia. The then Chad Pennington-led Herd beat Coach Brad Scott and the Gamecocks, 24-21. That USC bunch finished 1-10, making way for the Lou Holtz era. That MU bunch went 12-1 and were crowned Mid-American Conference champions.
Three Marshall players to watch
1. Marshall’s long history of notable quarterbacks includes Pennington and Byron Leftwich. Two starts into his Herd career, redshirt freshman Isaiah Green has completed more passes (47) and thrown for more yards (550) than both Pennington and Leftwich through their first two starts.
2. Marshall receiver Tyre Brady has proven he can excel against Power 5 competition. Brady, in a losing effort at N.C. State last September, set a Carter-Finley Stadium record with 248 yards on 11 catches. The former Miami Hurricane has 15 grabs for 182 yards and three touchdowns this season.
3. Marshall linebacker Chase Hancock is a former walk-on who led the Herd in tackles last season (128), en route to be named All-Conference USA. According to HeroSports.com, Hancock is the best player in college football this season wearing a No. 37 jersey.
Comments