Hot, hyped game goes south for USC in home loss to Georgia

South Carolina’s big moment turned into a big mess Saturday.
The No. 24 Gamecocks came into Williams-Brice Stadium ranked for the first time in four years and believing they could challenge No. 3 Georgia, the defending SEC champion and a 10-point favorite. They left after a 41-17 thrashing that matched their worst home loss to Bulldogs since 1971. Georgia led 41-10 after the third quarter and both teams played mostly reserves throughout the fourth.
“What we put out there today is not us,” said junior running back Rico Dowdle, who had seven carries for 18 yards. “It doesn’t define us as a team. I don’t think there’s a huge separation at all (between South Carolina and Georgia). We’ve got 10 more game to prove it.”
It was the Bulldogs’ fourth straight win in the series. Georgia improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC, while the Gamecocks fell to 1-1 and 0-1 in the SEC.
“It hurts me real bad because I don’t play them again,” senior safety Steven Montac said. “Just the way we lost, and I know I could have played better. It hurts real bad. Tough loss. Can’t let it define our season, though.”
After a week of buildup, things went south early for South Carolina. The Bulldogs led 14-0 three minutes and 10 seconds into the game on the strength of an interception return for a touchdown and a 17-yard run by Georgia’s D’Andre Swift. The Gamecocks eventually pulled within one score at 17-10, but Georgia scored 24 unanswered points from there, including outscoring South Carolina 21-0 in the third quarter.
A crowd of 83,140 fans, the largest home crowd in four years, showed up, but like the Gamecocks hopes, they left the stadium quickly starting in the third quarter. Georgia outgained South Carolina 473-336.
“Every loss sucks,” said quarterback Jake Bentley, who was 30-of-47 for 269 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: South Carolina junior wide receiver Bryan Edwards was about the only bright spot for the Gamecocks. Edwards had a career-high two touchdown catches and finished with seven catches for 111 yards.
Play of the game: South Carolina senior wide receiver Deebo Samuel completed his second career pass, on his second career attempt, for a 13-yard touchdown pass to Edwards in the first half. It was the first score of the game for the Gamecocks and cut Georgia’s lead to 14-7.
Stat of the game: The Bulldogs had 275 rushing yards, compared to the Gamecocks’ 54. In the last three games, Georgia has outrushed South Carolina a combined 843-127. “We allowed them to play the game they wanted to play and that’s running the football,” South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp said. “When you allow them to play that way, it’s very difficult.”
OBSERVATIONS
Opening up: South Carolina’s first offensive snap came out of empty-backfield, five-wide receiver set, a rarity for the Gamecocks. Despite a shaky start early, South Carolina stayed with that pass-heavy approach throughout the first half. The Gamecocks outgained Georgia 191-183 in the first half, and 159 of their yards came through the air.
Big battle: The matchup between Samuel and Bulldogs cornerback Deandre Baker did not disappoint. Both players are expected to be first round NFL Draft picks. On the first series of the game, Baker broke up a pass intended for Samuel and then was called for pass interference against Samuel. In the first half, Samuel had four catches for 17 yards and one carry for minus-1 yard.
Wonnum sidelined: Muschamp expressed optimism all week that starting defensive end D.J. Wonnum would play despite an ankle injury, but Wonnum did not dress out for the game. Wonnum watched from the sideline with his foot in a walking boot and supported by a rolling walker. Muschamp indicated after the game that he could be out longer than a week. “He has a ligament issue on the side of his ankle, and we’re waiting on the swelling more going down so we can get an accurate picture of what’s going on.”
NEXT
Who: South Carolina vs. Marshall
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC
TV: ESPNU
