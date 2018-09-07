‘Start drinking water ... now’: USC wants fans ready for another hot Saturday

During last Saturday’s season opener, South Carolina football fans in Williams-Brice Stadium endured brutal heat, with temperatures in the low to mid 90s and high humidity.

That led to more than a few empty seats as the Gamecocks thrashed Coastal Carolina early and supporters knew the outcome of the game fairly quickly. For this Saturday’s massive clash with Georgia, Williams-Brice is sold out, and the chances of finding any open seats late in the game is considerably lower.

However, things are only supposed to get hotter, with some forecasts calling for temperatures as high as 95 degrees, with the heat index being even higher.

USC athletics director Ray Tanner announced Friday that he’s taking steps to help fans beat the heat and stay safe. In a letter posted to GamecocksOnline.com, Tanner said there will be added hydration stations in Williams-Brice Stadiums, places for fans to refill water bottles and misting stations. There will also be added concession stands to sell water bottles, and first-aid stations with EMS officials who will specifically looking out for heat-related emergencies.

In the letter, Tanner also urged fans to wear light, breathable clothing, hydrate properly and text “USC” and their location to 69050 if they or someone else nearby is having a medical issue related to the heat.

On Twitter, Tanner also said the gates to the Fairgrounds, a traditional tailgating spot, will open early at 9:30 a.m. to allow fans to beat the heat.

According to the National Weather Service, there is also a slight chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

“You’ve always been there for us,” Tanner said in his letter. “There is no other group of fans that care as much about our school and our teams than you. It doesn’t go unnoticed by anyone who follows college athletics, our student-athletes and coaches or by me. We will do all we can, but please do what you need to do to take care of yourself on Saturday!”