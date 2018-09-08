Epic 360 view of the Gamecocks ’2001’

See an up-close view of the Gamecocks running into Williams-Brice Stadium to "2001" in this 360 video.
WATCH: Deebo Samuel tosses trick-play touchdown pass to put USC on board vs. Georgia

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@thestate.com

September 08, 2018 04:13 PM

After a disastrous start, South Carolina football entered its third drive against Georgia on Saturday needing a score, trailing 14-0 to the No. 3 Bulldogs.

The Gamecock offense delivered, with an 11-play, 75-yard march down the field to score and make it a 14-7 game.

The play of the drive was undoubtedly the touchdown pass, as redshirt senior wide receiver Deebo Samuel took a jet sweep from junior quarterback Jake Bentley, and just as it looked he would be tackled in the backfield, tossed the ball to a wide open Bryan Edwards, electrifying the crowd.

It was Samuel’s second touchdown pass of his career, and Edwards’ 11th TD catch.

