Gameday Guide: South Carolina vs. Georgia TV info, depth chart, more

No. 24 South Carolina opens SEC play with a showdown against No. 3 Georgia. Here’s what you need to know about the game:
Game info
Who: Georgia (1-0) at South Carolina (1-0)
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250)
Series history: Georgia leads all-time series 50-18-2. The teams have split the past eight games.
TV: CBS (Brad Nessler, play-by-play; Gary Danielson, analysis; Jamie Erdahl, sideline)
Radio: 107.5 FM (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Langston Moore, sideline) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.
Satellite radio: Sirius 80/XM 80
Line: Georgia by 9
Gamecock Walk: Takes place at approximately 1:20 p.m.
Weather: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Sunny, with temperatures around 92 at kickoff and 90 at game’s end. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent throughout the game.
What’s at stake
This could well be a turning point in South Carolina’s season. A win here and USC becomes the favorite for the SEC East and could find itself chasing more than 10 wins for the season.
It could also be a chance to the new Gamecocks offense to show it can compete with some of the best defenses in the country.
On the other side, the Bulldogs are prohibitive favorites in the division, and they need this win to stay that way. Crossover games at LSU and against Auburn make their road significantly trickier.
The teams, by the numbers
USC
UGA
Points/Game
49
45
Opp. Points/Game
15
0
Yds. Rushing/Game
263
284
Opp. Yds Rush/Game
126
91
Yds. Pass/Game
294
224
Opp. Yds. Pass/Game
112
61
Avg. Yds./Game
557
508
Opp. Total Yds/Game
238
152
South Carolina players to watch
1. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel was good in his fist game, but only great in a couple moments, notably a really nice touchdown catch. After 67 yards from scrimmage against CCU. He’ll have to be at his best making game-breaking plays if USC is to have a chance.
2. The past two seasons, the Gamecocks have not been able to get anything going on the ground against Georgia. That puts a lot on Gamecocks tailback Rico Dowdle. He ran for 105 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown in the opener, and added a 22-yard score on a reception.
3. Graduate transfer safety J.T. Ibe will be asked to help out in the box plenty as South Carolina’s bigger starting safety against Georgia’s power run game. He only made one tackle last week, but USC’s secondary might look different with Nick Harvey suspended for the first half and Jamyest Williams potentially more in the safety mix (UGA’s heavy sets often mean more three-linebacker looks).
Georgia players to watch
1. Georgia star running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel combined for 183 yards and a touchdown in guiding UGA’s 24-10 win against the Gamecocks last season in Athens. The Chubb-Michel duo is gone, but the Bulldogs are hardly hurting with D’Andre Swift. The former five-star recruit made the SEC’s All-Freshman team last season.
2. Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker passed up the NFL draft for one more season in Athens. The Bulldogs’ best secondary member will likely draw matchups with Deebo Samuel. Samuel missed last year’s UGA game, but made four catches for 90 yards against the Bulldogs in 2016.
3. If this game plays out as advertised, Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship gives the Bulldogs an edge. The Rec Spec-wearing junior connected on 20 of 23 field goal attempts last season, including a 55-yarder against Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl.
South Carolina depth chart
OFFENSE
WR
Deebo Samuel
Josh Vann
WR
Bryan Edwards
OrTre Smith
WR
Shi Smith
Randrecous Davis
OT
Blake Camper
Dylan Wonnum
OG
Zack Bailey
Jovaughn Gwyn
C
Donell Stanley
Chandler Farrell
OG
Sadarius Hutcherson
Jordan Rhodes
OT
Dennis Daley
Malik Young
QB
Jake Bentley
Michael Scarnecchia
RB
Rico Dowdle
OR Ty’Son Williams
OR A.J. Turner
OR Mon Denson
TE
Jacob August
Kyle Markway
TE
K.C. Crosby
Kiel Pollard
Defense
DE
D.J. Wonnum
Daniel Fennell
OR Brad Johnson
DT
Javon Kinlaw
Kobe Smith
DT
Keir Thomas
J.J. Enagbare
DE
Aaron Sterling
Shameik Blackshear
WLB
Sherrod Greene
Eldridge Thompson
MLB
T.J. Brunson
Rosendo Louis
SLB
Bryson Allen-Williams
Daniel Fennell
CB
Keisean Nixon
Jaycee Horn
S
Steven Montac
Jamyest Williams
S
J.T. Ibe
Nick Harvey
CB
Rashad Fenton
Israel Mukuamu
Nickel
Jaycee Horn
Jamyest Williams
PK
Parker White
Alexander Woznick
KO
Parker White
Will Tommie
P
Joseph Charlton
Michael Almond
LS
Ben Asbury
Matthew Smith
KOR
Deebo Samuel
A.J. Turner
PR
Bryan Edwards
Nick Harvey
H
Danny Gordon
Michael Almond
Andrew Ramspacher contributed to this report
