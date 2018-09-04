South Carolina football ranked in the coaches poll for the first time since 2014

Last season, the South Carolina football team briefly appeared in the College Football Playoff rankings. But it never made the AP or coaches poll.
That changed Tuesday.
The Gamecocks debuted at No. 24 in the Week 2 coaches poll after starting the season one spot out of the rankings. It’s the first time they appeared in that poll since Sept. 21, 2014, when South Carolina was No. 15.
USC opened the 2018 season with a 49-15 victory against Coastal Carolina. Next up is Georgia at 3:30 in Williams-Brice Stadium on CBS.
COACHES POLL - WEEK 2
1 Alabama (59)
2 Clemson (3)
3 UGA
4 Ohio St (1)
5 Oklahoma
6 Wisconsin
7 Auburn
8 Notre Dame
9 Stanford
10 PSU
11 Washington
12 Southern Cal
13 Michigan State
14 Virginia Tech
15 LSU
16 TCU
17 WVU
18 Miss St
19 Boise St
20 UCF
21 Miami
22 Michigan
23 OK State
24 South Carolina
25 Florida
