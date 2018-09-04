What to expect from USC’s offense moving forward

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp and QB Jake Bentley discuss the team's offense as the season gets under way.
By
Up Next
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp and QB Jake Bentley discuss the team's offense as the season gets under way.
By

College Sports

South Carolina football ranked in the coaches poll for the first time since 2014

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 04, 2018 12:23 PM

Last season, the South Carolina football team briefly appeared in the College Football Playoff rankings. But it never made the AP or coaches poll.

That changed Tuesday.

The Gamecocks debuted at No. 24 in the Week 2 coaches poll after starting the season one spot out of the rankings. It’s the first time they appeared in that poll since Sept. 21, 2014, when South Carolina was No. 15.

USC opened the 2018 season with a 49-15 victory against Coastal Carolina. Next up is Georgia at 3:30 in Williams-Brice Stadium on CBS.

COACHES POLL - WEEK 2

1 Alabama (59)

2 Clemson (3)

3 UGA

4 Ohio St (1)

5 Oklahoma

6 Wisconsin

7 Auburn

8 Notre Dame

9 Stanford

10 PSU

11 Washington

12 Southern Cal

13 Michigan State

14 Virginia Tech

15 LSU

16 TCU

17 WVU

18 Miss St

19 Boise St

20 UCF

21 Miami

22 Michigan

23 OK State

24 South Carolina

25 Florida

This is what we learned from the 15-49 victory over Coastal Carolina University.

By

  Comments  