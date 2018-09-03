Georgia makes preparations for USC star, ‘the most underrated player in the country’

The most talked-about football player in Bulldog Country on Monday wasn’t Jake Fromm or Justin Fields. It wasn’t D’Andre Swift or Terry Godwin.
Some 170 miles away, Deebo Samuel’s ears had to be ringing.
“He’s probably the most underrated player in all of college football,” said Georgia coach Kirby Smart. “I don’t know that everybody in the country knows what the SEC knows about Deebo Samuel.”
“He’s definitely one of the top wideouts in the SEC right now,” added Georgia safety J.R. Reed.
“He’s a great receiver, man” said defensive tackle Jonathan Ledbetter. “He’s proved it year-in, year-out.”
When South Carolina and the No. 3 Bulldogs meet at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium, it will mark Samuel’s return to this rivalry after a year’s absence because of injury. In 2016, the star receiver made four catches for 90 yards in USC’s 28-14 loss to UGA in Columbia.
Smart, after watching film of Samuel’s 10-touch, 112-yard, one-touchdown performance in South Carolina’s season-opening rout of Coastal Carolina, hasn’t forgotten the challenge Samuel presents to a defense.
“Two years ago, he gave us fits in that game,” Smart said. “And then you turn around and say, ‘OK, he had a tough injury to deal with.’ But before he had the injury, he had some of the most electric kickoff returns in the country. You see what he’s already done in this (Coastal) game, you see how explosive he’s been, whether it’s running back, receiver.
“And they’re creating ways to find and get him the ball. He’s a 10-touch, 15-touch-a-game guy. They’re going to find ways to get him the ball through the screen game, return game, hand it to him. He’s an electric football player that’s extremely powerful, confident, hard to tackle.
“He’ll be a key guy for us. You got to get him on the ground when he gets the ball.”
Samuel was labeled an “All-American” and “first-round draft choice” by Coastal coach Joe Moglia last Saturday. The senior has six receptions for 110 yards in two career games against Georgia.
The Bulldog secondary, headlined by Reed and preseason All-SEC corner Deandre Baker, allowed 61 passing yards in its 45-0 win over Furman last week.
