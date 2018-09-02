Blythewood's Tre Jackson scores a basket against Conway on Tuesday. The Bengals face Irmo on Saturday for the second straight year in the Class 5A Lower State championship. Blythewood and Irmo are two of 11 Midlands teams remaining in the state semifinals.
Blythewood's Tre Jackson scores a basket against Conway on Tuesday. The Bengals face Irmo on Saturday for the second straight year in the Class 5A Lower State championship. Blythewood and Irmo are two of 11 Midlands teams remaining in the state semifinals. Jeff Blake jblake@thestate.com
Blythewood's Tre Jackson scores a basket against Conway on Tuesday. The Bengals face Irmo on Saturday for the second straight year in the Class 5A Lower State championship. Blythewood and Irmo are two of 11 Midlands teams remaining in the state semifinals. Jeff Blake jblake@thestate.com

College Sports

Frank Martin, Gamecocks go local, offer a top shooter with USC ties

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

September 02, 2018 08:01 PM

Tre Jackson made a visit to one South Carolina school this weekend and got an offer from another.

The Blythewood senior guard picked up an offer from the Gamecocks on Sunday. He visited Winthrop over the weekend on his second official visit.

Jackson visited Murray State the week before. He has several other Division I offers including Iowa State and Florida Gulf Coast.

The 6-foot-1 Jackson has been a standout the past two seasons for Blythewood, which played for a Class 5A state title in 2017 and made it to Lower State championship last season.

Jackson is versatile and can play point or shooting guard. He was third in the Midlands in scoring at 20 points a game and averaged 3.3 assists last year.

Jackson’s family has ties to USC. His father, Charles Jackson, is the Director of Character and Life Skills at South Carolina.

  Comments  