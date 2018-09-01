See top photos from Gamecocks 49-15 victory against Coastal Carolina

Watch a time-lapse as NC State's C.J. Riley pulls in a 14-yard touchdown reception during the Wolfpack's victory over James Madison University in the season opener at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
NC State's Jakobi Meyers talks about the Wolfpack's victory over James Madison University in the season opener at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Meyers had a career-high 14 catches in the win.
Duke wide receiver Aaron Young assesses the Blue Devils' 34-14 win over Army in the season opener Aug. 31, 2018. Young, a redshirt junior, had four catches for a career-high 114 yards, scoring one touchdown and setting up another.
South Carolina football quarterback Jake Bentley breaks down how the Gamecocks wrapped up camp, how excited he is to get back on the field for USC's opener against Coastal Carolina and what fans can expect from the new up-tempo offense.