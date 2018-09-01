Deebo Samuel makes triumphant return for USC. Dazzling catch just icing on the cake

Almost a full year after Deebo Samuel last played football for South Carolina, the electrifying wide receiver stepped on the field Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium for the pregame captains’ meeting and pointed to the sky.
After breaking his leg and suffering a premature end to his explosive start to the 2017 season, the redshirt senior had to go through months of rehab and practice before facing off against Coastal Carolina, and when he finally made it back, he did so with a deeper appreciation for his ability to play at all.
“I would say it was really emotional, just thanking God for the opportunity to play the game,” Samuel said of his feelings. “It was amazing. It’s been 11 months since I was able to play against another opponent and I was just glad I was able to get back out there and play.”
That long gap between games and change in mindset did not go unnoticed by his teammates.
“The challenges that he’s been through have turned him into an outstanding teammate and an outstanding friend that really just enjoys being out there with the guys,” junior quarterback Jake Bentely said. “He understands that he’s never going to take the game for granted.”
The night before Saturday’s contest, Samuel said, he slipped in and out of sleep, unable to completely rest because of his excitement. And although USC was heavily favored against Coastal Carolina and thrashed the Chanticleers 49-15, coach Will Muschamp said it was important that Samuel’s excitement translated into a productive game, given the emotional stakes.
“To see the frustrating situation the young man faced last year and battling back and going through all the things that he’s been through, I’ve been with him every step of the way,” Muschamp said. “It’s been a very frustrating time. It’s hard sometimes as a parent or a coach to say, ‘Hey it’s gonna get better.’ They get sick and tired of hearing that after a while. You need results and so today provided results, and he had a big smile on his face at the end of the day and I’m happy for him. He deserves it.”
Samuel ended the game with five catches for 46 yards, one rush for 11 yards and two kick returns for 45 yards. In the third quarter, he hauled in a one-handed touchdown grab in the back of the endzone that immediately earned social media attention and comparison to his single-handed TD against North Carolina State last season.
Samuel acknowledged the similarities but insisted his use of one hand was out of necessity, not for style points.
“As you can see, I went up and the dude had my right arm and I had no choice but to put one hand up to try and catch it,” Samuel said.
Samuel certainly left an impression on the opposite sideline, where Coastal Carolina coach Joe Moglia saw little rust from the long layoff.
“That was a long time ago when he got injured,” Moglia said. “The kid’s an All-American and a first-round draft choice.”
