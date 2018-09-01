One of College GameDay’s top traditions honors bother of Gamecocks commit Hilinski

One of the quirkiest traditions of ESPN’s College Gameday is the Washington State flag that’s flown at every one for the past 15 years.
This Saturday, the folks behind it flew a second flag.
It bore the No. 3, for Tyler Hilinski, the brother of South Carolina football commit Ryan Hilinski who took his own life in January.
The family started the a foundation called Hilinski’s Hope, and Ryan Hilinski has spoken often about his brother’s impact on his life. He said he spoke to his brother before making his choice to pick USC.
Ryan Hilinski is expected to visit USC for the Georgia game next week.
