Gamecock quarterback commits Ryan Hilinski, Luke Doty come up big in victories

South Carolina commits Ryan Hilinski and Luke Doty put up big numbers again in helping their teams to victories Friday night.
Hilinski, a Class of 2019 commit, threw three touchdowns in helping Orange Lutheran (Calif.) over Vista Murrieta, 42-17. The senior didn’t play the fourth quarter with his team up comfortably.
Orange Lutheran is 2-1 on the season. Hilinski came into the game, 51-of-78 for 612 yards and six touchdowns.
Doty, a junior and Class of 2020 commit was 22-of-31 for 279 yards and three touchdowns in Myrtle Beach’s 42-6 win over Laurens. He also rushed four times for 41 yards. The Seahawks are 2-0 on the season.
Comments