Busta Anderson joining coaching ranks; he’ll start facing USC coach who recruited him

Former South Carolina tight ends Rory “Busta” Anderson dabbled in coaching this spring.
He helped out with the Gamecocks tight ends as he waited for the next step in his NFL career to develop. Instead, he’s joining the coaching ranks.
Anderson tweeted he’s joined the staff at Assumption College as a graduate assistant. What’s more, his team’s first game will come against a Kutztown Bears team that features former USC offensive coordinator G.A. Mangus on its staff.
Anderson got his degree this spring after playing for San Francisco, Chicago and Buffalo in the NFL. He was taken in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL draft. A knee injury put him on the shelf for the past year-plus, and he had been working out and waiting for another chance.
Anderson started 19 games across four USC seasons, catching 61 passes for 954 yards and nine touchdowns. His last two years were hampered by injuries, but he had between 188 and 271 yards each year, often while sharing the tight end position with Justice Cunningham and Jerell Adams.
He didn’t play a game as a rookie for the 49ers and spent the past two seasons on practice squads.
The Assumption-Kutztown game is at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Comments