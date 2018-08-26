Watch a Gamecocks football commit score a touchdown on national TV

South Carolina Gamecocks football commit Jahmar Brown isn’t the biggest linebacker at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, but he’s quick.
That was on display for a national audience on Saturday night.
The star at Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas scored his team’s first touchdown of the season on a 20-yard fumble recovery to spark a 38-0 win against Maryland power DeMatha. The game was on ESPN2 and part of the network’s high school kickoff.
Fellow Gamecocks commit Vincent Murphy was playing for the Raiders on the offensive line.
Brown is a three-star prospect, the No. 36 outside linebacker in the country by the 247Sports composite rankings. His team is looking to bounce back after missing out on a state title for the first time since 2013.
