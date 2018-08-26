Scouting South Carolina’s first opponent: Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina (3-9 in 2017) at South Carolina (9-4)
When: Noon, Saturday
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia
TV: SEC Network
Line: South Carolina by 29.5
Three storylines
1. South Carolina has won 17 of its last 18 season openers, and hasn’t dropped one to a non-conference opponent since falling to N.C. State in 1999. The Gamecocks are a big favorite for a reason. The Chanticleers are 0-3 all-time against SEC foes, including a 70-10 loss to USC in 2013.
2. After a successful test run in the Outback Bowl, Bryan McClendon makes his official debut as USC’s offensive coordinator. The Gamecocks, behind three-year starting quarterback Jake Bentley and an experienced receiving corps, have promised to play with more tempo. How will it all look in Week 1?
3. Coastal, picked to finish last in the Sun Belt’s East Division, welcomes back its coach, Joe Moglia, after a year absence. Moglia, the former CEO of TD Ameritrade, missed the 2017 season because of health reasons.
Three Coastal Carolina players to watch
1. Quarterback Kilton Anderson started the final three games of last season, tossing for 437 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions as the Chanticleers went 2-1. He was named the 2018 starter earlier this month. Anderson, a senior, started five times for Fresno State in 2015.
2. Receiver Malcolm Williams made third-team All-Sun Belt last season thanks to 43 receptions, 793 yards and seven touchdowns. The senior’s also a special teams threat. He averaged 22 yards a kick return last season.
3. Linebacker Silas Kelly was the only Chanticleer selected by the league’s coaches to make a preseason All-Sun Belt team. A projected second-teamer, Kelly finished third on CCU in 2017 with 75 tackles. He’s one of four returning defensive starters.
