With camp over, South Carolina’s projected depth chart

By Ben Breiner And Josh Kendall

August 23, 2018 10:31 PM

South Carolina football is done with camp and closing in on the Sept. 1 opener with Coastal Carolina.

With that in mind, it’s worth taking a look at what South Carolina’s depth chart could look like for Week 1.

USC Projected Depth Chart

WR

Deebo Samuel

Josh Vann

WR

Bryan Edwards

OrTre Smith

WR

Shi Smith

Randrecous Davis

Thoughts: The Gamecocks return four players with extensive starting experience. Will Muschamp and his staff have been exceedingly complimentary of Vann, and Davis likely gets the last spot since Chavis Dawkins was hindered by injury.

OT

Blake Camper

Malik Young

OG

Zack Bailey

Jordan Rhodes

C

Donell Stanley

Chandler Farrell

OG

Sadarius Hutcherson

Eric Douglas

OT

Dennis Daley

Dylan Wonnum

Thoughts: The starting five has basically been set since spring, plus Young as the top backup tackle. Wonnum came on really well since enrolling in summer, and Douglas could probably plug in at a lot of spots. Muschamp has said Farrell is holding off freshman Hank Manos, who could factor in on the inside soon enough.

QB

Jake Bentley

Michael Scarnecchia

RB

Rico Dowdle

Ty’Son Williams

Thoughts: Those two have separated themselves, but A.J. Turner is a steady presence behind them, and Mon Denson could carve out a role in short yardage.

TE

Jacob August

K.C. Crosby

Thoughts: With USC’s receiver depth, it could mean less work for tight ends. The coaches explained those two have asserted themselves at the top, with Kyle Markway and Keil Pollard just behind.

DE

D.J. Wonnum

Brad Johnson

DT

Javon Kinlaw

Kobe Smith

DT

Keir Thomas

J.J. Enagbare

DE

Aaron Sterling

Shameik Blackshear

Thoughts: The top group about matches what the staff expected in the spring, as does Smith as a third tackle. Enagbare came in bigger than many expected and has been consistently mentioned by coaches. Muschamp expects Blackshear to contribute in several ways.

WLB

Sherrod Greene

Eldridge Thompson

MLB

T.J. Brunson

Sherrod Greene

SLB

Bryson Allen-Williams

Daniel Fennell

Thoughts: Greene brings the versatility to play all three spots, while Allen-Williams and Brunson are reliable anchors. Rosendo Louis could be a factor in the middle, though he was limited for parts of camp because of a shoulder injury.

CB

Keisen Nixon/Jaycee Horn (In nickel, Horn with the top group)

S

Steven Montac

J.T. Ibe

S

Nick Harvey

Jamyest Williams

CB

Rashad Fenton

Israel Mukuamu

Nickel

Keisen Nixon

Jamyest Williams

Thoughts: By the sounds of it, Nixon, Fenton, Horn, Harvey and Montac are in the top group, with Williams just behind. The staff thinks Ibe will contribute, and a name to watch would be Jaylin Dickerson, as safety could be a question early on.

