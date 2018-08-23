With camp over, South Carolina’s projected depth chart

South Carolina football is done with camp and closing in on the Sept. 1 opener with Coastal Carolina.
With that in mind, it’s worth taking a look at what South Carolina’s depth chart could look like for Week 1.
USC Projected Depth Chart
WR
Deebo Samuel
Josh Vann
WR
Bryan Edwards
OrTre Smith
WR
Shi Smith
Randrecous Davis
Thoughts: The Gamecocks return four players with extensive starting experience. Will Muschamp and his staff have been exceedingly complimentary of Vann, and Davis likely gets the last spot since Chavis Dawkins was hindered by injury.
OT
Blake Camper
Malik Young
OG
Zack Bailey
Jordan Rhodes
C
Donell Stanley
Chandler Farrell
OG
Sadarius Hutcherson
Eric Douglas
OT
Dennis Daley
Dylan Wonnum
Thoughts: The starting five has basically been set since spring, plus Young as the top backup tackle. Wonnum came on really well since enrolling in summer, and Douglas could probably plug in at a lot of spots. Muschamp has said Farrell is holding off freshman Hank Manos, who could factor in on the inside soon enough.
QB
Jake Bentley
Michael Scarnecchia
RB
Rico Dowdle
Ty’Son Williams
Thoughts: Those two have separated themselves, but A.J. Turner is a steady presence behind them, and Mon Denson could carve out a role in short yardage.
TE
Jacob August
K.C. Crosby
Thoughts: With USC’s receiver depth, it could mean less work for tight ends. The coaches explained those two have asserted themselves at the top, with Kyle Markway and Keil Pollard just behind.
DE
D.J. Wonnum
Brad Johnson
DT
Javon Kinlaw
Kobe Smith
DT
Keir Thomas
J.J. Enagbare
DE
Aaron Sterling
Shameik Blackshear
Thoughts: The top group about matches what the staff expected in the spring, as does Smith as a third tackle. Enagbare came in bigger than many expected and has been consistently mentioned by coaches. Muschamp expects Blackshear to contribute in several ways.
WLB
Sherrod Greene
Eldridge Thompson
MLB
T.J. Brunson
Sherrod Greene
SLB
Bryson Allen-Williams
Daniel Fennell
Thoughts: Greene brings the versatility to play all three spots, while Allen-Williams and Brunson are reliable anchors. Rosendo Louis could be a factor in the middle, though he was limited for parts of camp because of a shoulder injury.
CB
Keisen Nixon/Jaycee Horn (In nickel, Horn with the top group)
S
Steven Montac
J.T. Ibe
S
Nick Harvey
Jamyest Williams
CB
Rashad Fenton
Israel Mukuamu
Nickel
Keisen Nixon
Jamyest Williams
Thoughts: By the sounds of it, Nixon, Fenton, Horn, Harvey and Montac are in the top group, with Williams just behind. The staff thinks Ibe will contribute, and a name to watch would be Jaylin Dickerson, as safety could be a question early on.
