ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit rates South Carolina student section among nation’s best

When “2001” and “Sandstorm” play, the student section at Williams-Brice can provide some fearsome intimidation to visitors.
That group got a little national respect on Wednesday from ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit.
The longtime voice in college football rated USC among the top five student sections in the country in his annual Herbies awards. USC was joined by Penn State, Wisconsin, LSU and Utah.
That wasn’t the Gamecocks’ only mention.
USC wide receiver Deebo Samuel was listed among his top five in “most explosive player” “most exciting player” and the “Welcome back” category.
Through nearly three games last season, Samuel was a darling of the sport. He counted a pair of kick return scores and two highlight-reel catches among his six touchdowns. His big plays had sparked South Carolina to a win at Missouri and proved vital in topping North Carolina State in the season opener. Then an injury and later a setback brought him back for a fifth season.
The Gamecocks open their season at noon on Sept. 1 in front of that Williams-Brice student section against Coastal Carolina.
