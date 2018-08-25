Gamecock QB commits Luke Doty, Ryan Hilinski turn in big performances

Two future South Carolina quarterbacks had big nights Friday night.
Class of 2020 commit Luke Doty was 13-of-20 for 181 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 27 yards in Myrtle Beach’s 37-0 season-opening win over Hanahan.
Class of 2019 commit Ryan Hilinski was 27-of-34 for 322 yards and three touchdowns in Orange Lutheran’s 45-28 loss to Centennial. Orange Lutheran (Calif.) is 1-1 on the season.
Here is a look at how some other Gamecock commits did Friday night
Class of 2019
Jamario Holley (Northwestern) – Caught three passes for 34 yards and also rushed for two touchdowns against Byrnes.
Traevon Kenion (Wake Forest HS, N.C.) – Had a 61-yard touchdown catch in win over Richmond County. It is his second straight game with a TD catch.
Cam Smith (Westwood) – Had three tackles and a pass breakup against Blythewood.
Class of 2020
Mecose Todd (Villa Rice HS, Ga.) – Rushed for 156 yards, including a 49-yard TD in win over ML King.
Comments