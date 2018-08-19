Look: QB commit Ryan Hilinski throws at Gamecocks camp

South Carolina quarterback commitment Ryan Hilinski throws during one of the Will Muschamp 2018 football camps.
By
Up Next
South Carolina quarterback commitment Ryan Hilinski throws during one of the Will Muschamp 2018 football camps.
By

College Sports

Watch Gamecocks QB commit Ryan Hilinski sling it around in a season-opening win

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

August 19, 2018 09:57 AM

Most football teams would be pretty happy with nearly 300 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in a win.

That’s what South Carolina football commit Ryan Hilinski gave his Orange Lutheran team in a 27-7 season opening win on Friday night, but the Lancers coaches wanted more according to the OC Register.

“Obviously you always have a different story in your mind of what your first game is going to look like,” Presley told the paper.

Watch Hilinski’s best throws from the night:

He went 29-for-48 for 295 yards and three touchdowns.

Watching the highlights, all three of his touchdowns are into tighter windows. One was to five-star receiver Kyle Ford and another went to four-star Logan Loya. None were very long, all 17 yards or shorter, and it appeared on the highlights San Juan Hills did a good job preventing big plays and making Hilinski’s offense grind it out.

Accoridng to the OC Register, a sack of Hilinski and Lancers turnover helped keep Orange Lutheran off the board the first 20 minutes (plus three early missed Hilinski-to-Ford connections).

In the highlights, Hilinski displayed some mobility, moving well in or outside the pocket before finding receivers (on one play, he scooped up a bad snap and still got a completion out of it).

Hilinski is the No. 47player in the country in the 247Sports composite rankings and the No. 2 pro-style QB. He’ll be an early enrollee.

Quarterback Ryan Hilinski discusses his decision to commit to the South Carolina football team in an interview with Phil Kornblut and the SportsTalk radio show. (247Sports photo)

By

  Comments  