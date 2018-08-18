If season started today, these Gamecocks would kick, return punts for USC

The 2018 football season is still two weeks away for South Carolina’s football team.
But even so, Will Muschamp named his leaders at punt returner and at kicker.
Muschamp said his the season started Saturday, Parker White would kick for USC, while junior receiver Bryan Edwards would return punts. He did, however, warn that there’s still two weeks until the opener.
White became the Gamecocks’ starter last season and went through an up-and-down campaign. Edwards has yet to return a kick in his USC career.
White had his issues outside 40 yards and went 14-for-25 on field goals. He’s been battling Kent State transfer Shane Hynes and former starter Alex Woznick.
Edwards has been a starter every game he’s been healthy the past two years and has more than 1,000 receiving yards. Known more as a possession guy than a burner, he has been battling Shi Smith and Nick Harvey.
Muschamp also announced quarterback Michael Scarnecchia will be USC’s No. 2 quarterback, something he referenced often through the offseason.
