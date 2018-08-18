Gamecocks QB commit Ryan Hilinski shines in season opener

South Carolina quarterback commit Ryan Hilinski got his senior season started off in a big way.
Hilinski threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns as Orange Lutheran (Calif.) defeated San Juan Hills, 27-7, on Friday night.
Hilinski had 208 yards and both touchdowns in the first half.
The California native is one of centerpieces of the Gamecocks’ Class of 2019 recruiting class and a top-50 recruit nationally.
Here is a look at how some other Gamecock commits did Friday night:
Class of 2019
Jamario Holley (Northwestern) – Caught 6 passes for 47 yards against South Pointe.
Traevon Kenion (Wake Forest HS, N.C.) – Caught a 41-yard TD pass in his first game for Wake Forest High School. He transferred from Monroe High School.
Cam Smith (Westwood) – Had a fumble recovery in the 53-14 win over Lugoff-Elgin, then committed to the Gamecocks.
Joseph Anderson (Oakland High School, Tenn.) – Injured elbow first half Friday night. Scheduled to have x-rays on Saturday, according to MainStreet Preps Michael Gallagher.
Class of 2020
Mecose Todd (Villa Rice HS, Ga.) – Scored two touchdowns, a 70-yard run and also returned a kickoff for a score.
