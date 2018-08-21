The rave reviews keep rolling in for this four-star Gamecocks freshman

Praise from South Carolina’s wide receivers, that makes sense.
Gamecocks freshman corner Jaycee Horn is working mostly against receivers. Quarterbacks are throwing against him. Those are the players who should be taking notice of him this August camp, and they have.
But coming from the running backs, almost unprompted, that stands out.
“Somebody that’s really stood out to me on the defense is Jaycee Horn,” tailback Rico Dowdle said. “Came in, I’ve been watching him throughout camp. He’s been doing a real good job.”
The 6-foot-1 son of NFL Pro Bowler Joe Horn has caught all sorts of attention. He been working with the first team, as a potential starting corner was moved to safety. At this point, it almost seems expected he’ll get a good amount of playing time in 2018.
Dowdle wasn’t even the only running back who mentioned him as the first young defender who stood out.
“He’s really athletic,” USC back A.J. Turner said. “He’s fast. He’s able to move well.”
What some of the other Gamecocks said about Horn:
Veteran tight end K.C. Crosby (when asked about safeties and linebackers)
“He’s going to be a great, great athlete here for us. He’s going to play for us and he’s going to help this team. It’s a lot of other young guys that’s going to help this team, but Jaycee Horn really stood out to me because his game, just watch his game, his confidence, you’d think he was a vet out there the way he acts.”
Wide receiver Bryan Edwards
I think he’s going to be a real special player here. He’s long, he’s rangy. He has great ball skills. He’s definitely making a name for himself out there.
(Edwards hauled in a one-handed catch over him in the team’s scrimmage)
Wide receiver Deebo Samuel
“He’s a pretty talented guy. He always comes out there with energy and urgency, no matter who he’s going with. But he’s got a lot of energy. He’s going to give you the best he’s got every rep.”
