Commitment surprise! Four-star defender picks Gamecocks over homestate Georgia

Will Muschamp went into the state of Georgia and snatched a four-star defender away from his alma mater.
Georgia Military College cornerback D.J. Daniel picked the Gamecocks over his homestate Georgia Bulldogs, an upset based on the recruiting experts’ predictions. Daniel also had the Kentucky Wildcats as a finalist.
“It’s more of a need than a want for them,” Daniel said a few days before committing. “I’m looking at the depth chart for them on the defensive side. The support system here is outstanding. I love the coaching staff. I love talking to Coach Muschamp. I think Muschamp has always been a great coach. He’s always stood out to me. And Coach T-Rob, he’s a straight to the point type of coach and that’s what I like about him most.”
He also has offers from Alabama and Auburn. Before he committed, 10 recruiting experts had predicted he’d end up with the Bulldogs.
USC was his first FBS offer.
He is the No. 12 junior college player in the county according to 247 and the No. 3 corner. He’s 6-foot, 180 pounds.
“It’s been a truly blessed journey, to do what I’ve been through,” he said a few days before committing. “I feel good. Now, I feel like focusing on this season, focusing on the classroom. I’ll be out in December.”
Last season Daniel had 26 tackles and three interceptions. He also broke up five passes and blocked three kicks.
The Gamecocks have one of his former teammates on the roster in defensive tackle Jabari Ellis. Daniel will graduate in December and have two years of eligibility with the Gamecocks.
He’s the 17th member of a class that could top out at 22. USC will get a decision from Westwood High School four-star corner Cam Smith on Friday.
Watch Daniel commit (go to 10:15 mark):
