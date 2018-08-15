SC’s top basketball prospect trims list to four, includes one in-state school

One in-state school remains in play for the class of 2019’s top basketball recruit in South Carolina.
Frankie Mansfield of the Molutrie News tweeted Wednesday that Charleston’s Josiah James has trimmed his list to four schools -- Clemson, Duke, Michigan State and Tennessee. A source with direct knowledge of the situation later confirmed the news to The State.
This all comes just over a month after James included USC in his final nine.
At the time, James, a five-star point guard who attends Porter-Gaud High School, was playing with Carolina pledge Trae Hannibal on the same AAU team.
“I could definitely see us playing together at the next level,” James told The State then. “That’s somebody I want to play with at the next level.”
James is ranked as the overall No. 12 player in the nation, according to 247Sports.
Mansfield also reported that James will visit Tennessee, Clemson and Duke in order in September. His visit to Michigan State, his father’s alma mater, will come in October.
James is the second highly ranked SC payer to recently trim his list and include just one in-state school. Ridge View’s Malcolm Wilson,a 6-foot-11 center, on Saturday narrowed things down to Clemson, Georgetown and Rice.
Hannibal, a point guard from Hartsville, remains USC’s lone ‘19 commitment. The Gamecocks remain in play for North Carolina’s Wendell Moore, New York’s Kofi Cockburn and Canada’s Quincy Guerrier.
