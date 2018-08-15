Gamecocks star makes prestigious preseason All-American team

It’s been a few years since South Carolina football boasted an All-American on its roster.
One venerable publication predicts a current Gamecock will land on the first team at the end of this season.
USC wide receiver Deebo Samuel was slotted as the all-purpose player on the Sports Illustrated preseason All-American team. It’s part of a litany of preseason hype for the redshirt senior who missed the final 10 games of last season with an injury.
“Samuel had a kick return TD in each of the first two games of 2017, but he was lost for the year to a broken leg in the third,” The story said. “Somehow, he still ended up tied for the team lead in touchdowns. If the Gamecocks emerge as an SEC East dark horse, it’ll be because their offense runs through their best receiver.”
He’s one of seven SEC players on the list, that includes Ole Miss’ A.J. Brown, LSU’s Devin White and Georgia’s DeAndre Baker. Clemson also had defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Clelin Farrell.
Through nearly three games last season, Samuel was a darling of the sport. He counted the kick return scores and two highlight-reel catches among his six touchdowns. His big plays had sparked South Carolina to a win at Missouri and proved vital in topping North Carolina State in the season opener.
But on what he explained was a 12-yard curl route against Kentucky, a defender got on his back and fell awkwardly on his ankle. He was taped up and played out the drive, but at the end of the night, Muschamp declared his season over.
He thought he’d have a chance to come back, and after it looked possible, a foot injury ensured the fourth-year junior, who sat with the seniors on photo day, would return to Columbia for another year.
He said Wednesday he feels 100 percent fine and has been full go.
