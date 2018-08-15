The two players who answered a Gamecock assistant’s biggest concern of the offseason

South Carolina football tight ends came into this offseason with the biggest questions and the biggest hole to fill.
Do-everything star Hayden Hurst is off to the NFL. There was some experience returning, but no one guy who seemed destined to step right in.
Through eleven practices, things appear to be settling into place. At least they’re going as expected for their seasoned position coach.
“I think we are where I thought we would be at this point to be honest with out,” Gamecocks tight ends coach Pat Washington said. “My biggest concern going in was, with Jacob August, K.C. Crosby, those guys having experience, Kiel (Pollard) had some, not so much. My concern was, who were going to be the next two guys to step up. Hoping that maybe (Kyle) Markway and Kiel Pollard, and both have really done a nice job.”
August was the No. 2 tight end most of last year, but is more of the mold of a blocker than pure receiver. Crosby was actually a starter on a thin team in 2016, but was hurt much of last year. He’s more in the mold of an H-back, smaller, stouter and a better receiver (he had 217 yards and four touchdowns in 2016).
Markway is a bigger player at 6-foot-4, 242 pounds, and has been dogged by injuries though his career. Washington praised the way he worked on his body this offseason. The coach noted Evan Hinson is still somewhat behind because of missing spring with basketball.
Pollard was an interesting case because he came to USC without a position. He’s been a short, explosive receiver in high school, but after getting him to change his commitment from Arkansas, the staff put him at tight end. In the spring he expressed frustration with not playing enough, and it appears he turned that into motivation.
“Kiel has done a really nice job,” Washington said. “He’s making some noise. He’s making a case for himself to play.”
None of those four match the profile of Hurst, who was both massive and a top pass-catching threat, but Washington wasn’t concerned by that. The offense will evolve with Bryan McClendon in charge, and Washington seems to think he’s got his guys.
Comments