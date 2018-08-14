Shameik Blackshear now working at multiple spots in the Gamecocks defense

Will Muschamp’s Gamecocks teams are usually big on getting players working at multiple positions when it’s beneficial.
The coaches plan to work that magic with a former top recruit still searching for a permanent role.
Muschamp mentioned Monday that Shameik Blackshear, a former four-star defensive end, will be getting some work at a new spot.
“Shameik’s a guy that we’re going to bump inside to get more speed on the field,” Muschamp said.
It’s not a full-time change, but something the Gamecocks have done often in recent years.
“Kind of like we do with Keir (Thomas), play some end, play some inside,” coach Will Muschamp said. “Want to get some more speed on the field, especially in pass-rush and one-minute and third-down situations.”
USC also did that with Dante Sawyer last season, and had some plans to do it with Marquavius Lewis, now a defensive tackle with the Buffalo Bills. At 6-foot-5, 270, Blackshear is on the bigger side for an end and has measurements as Lewis was in college.
Blackshear has six tackles in 46 snaps across eight games last year. He’s often been seen as a high-potential player, dating back to his days as a recruit before a rocky journey at South Carolina.
Blackshear’s odyssey has been well-documented. He was once a four-star recruit, five-star as a junior before an injury.
He played two games as a true freshman, but got a medical redshirt (there was also a tweet that caused a small stir). In December of that year, he was injured in a shooting. He missed spring but came back to play in nine games.
If he can hold down a role as a passing-situation tackle, it provides a little more clarity at the position. Javon Kinlaw seems like the top guy, with Thomas appearing to mostly be the guy behind him. Rotation tackle Kobe Smith is the most experienced player behind them, but USC tends to want four, five or six options in the middle.
And the staff is still sorting out players at those spots.
“Jabari (Ellis) and Rick (Sandidge) just need a bunch of snaps,” Muschamp said. “For the game to continue to slow down. Both guys are giving us great effort. They’ve got to just continue to get snaps. JJ (Enagbare) continues to make progress. Kobe’s a guy that we continue to be pleased with and Shameik Blackshear is a guy that we’re going to look at as another guy inside that can do some things for us.”
