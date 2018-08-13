Who stood out, what we learned from South Carolina’s full Monday scrimmage

South Carolina football had its first full scrimmage of August on Monday, letting the staff see players in a full-game situation. Three groups got around 50 snaps each. Will Muschamp pointed to some standouts and made other observations.
Standouts
▪ Nick Harvey and Jamyest Williams both player well at safety. Muschamp said the coaches challenged them and called their response as pleasing a thing as he saw in the scrimmage.
▪ Steven Montac is having a good camp,
▪ Freshman corner Jaycee Horn is playing well at corner and had a big knockdown on a deep ball against Deebo Samuel.
▪ Freshman offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum continues to impress and had a nice pull on a power play.
▪ Josh Vann caught the ball well after the staff challenged him. He’s getting more work with Chavis Dawkins sidelined by a high ankle sprain.
▪ Shi Smith continues to have a good game. Bryan Edwards made a one-handed catch in the back of the end zone against good coverage.
▪ The running backs are competing well.
▪ Kiel Pollard has had a good camp and made several plays Monday.
Observations
▪ The kickoff was at noon to mimic the opener against Coastal Carolina.
▪ The coaches felt the effort and urgency was better than on Saturday.
▪ Despite that, a crop of self-inflicted penalties came up, including several defenders going offsides.
▪ Outside Dawkins’ injury, nothing had changed from Saturday.
▪ Muschamp came away pleased with some of the intangible qualities his team showed.
▪ USC will have an off day Tuesday after three or four hard days.
Comments