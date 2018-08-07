After leaving South Carolina, Brian Bowen lands with his first pro team

Brian Bowen has found a new home.

The former South Carolina and Louisville student who never appeared in a college basketball game has signed professionally with the Sydney (Australia) Kings of the National Basketball League, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

In March, the NBL started its “Next Stars” program as an option for players who aren’t able to play in college. Bowen, who made himself eligible for this in June when he decided to withdraw from the NBA draft, is the first player signed to the Next Stars program, according to Givony.

“I am honored to be the first player under the NBL’s Next Stars program and feel it will be the perfect next step as I continue the path toward fulfilling my dream of playing in the NBA,” Bowen said in a release provided to ESPN. “In joining the Sydney Kings, I couldn’t ask for a better opportunity to start my professional career and look forward to learning from all the team’s veteran pros, like Andrew Bogut, Jerome Randle and Brad Newley. I can’t wait to get out to Sydney and join the team.”

Bowen’s story is well-known. The former five-star prospect enrolled at USC in January after leaving Louisville in midst of his connection to the FBI’s probe into bribery and corruption college basketball. He only practiced with the Gamecocks while the NCAA waited (and waited) to rule on his eligibility status.

After being told he couldn’t play collegiately in 2018-19, Bowen declared for the draft on May 30. Twelve days later, he opted out of the draft.

He’s since signed with agent Brandon Rosenthal of Landmark Sports.