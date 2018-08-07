‘Our bible in football is turnovers’: USC’s defense is all about takeaways

South Carolina football defensive line coach Lance Thompson and defensive backs Nick Harvey and Jamyest Williams talk about the emphasis the Gamecocks put on creating turnovers.
By
NC State’s Gallaspy: ‘It’s my time’

NC State's Reggie Gallaspy Jr. talks about being the number one running back for the Wolfpack during an availability after practice Monday, August 6, 2018. Gallaspy follows in the footsteps of 1000 yard rushers Nyheim Hines and Matt Dayes.