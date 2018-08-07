Undrafted Skai Moore has ‘a little motivation’ and a good chance to make NFL roster

When the NFL Draft concluded in April without Skai Moore hearing his name called, he was as surprised as anyone.
The former Gamecock linebacker, who led USC in tackles for four seasons and intercepted 14 passes, tied for the program record, hadn’t been considered one of the best prospects in the draft, but he was generally expected to go in the later rounds by almost everyone, including himself.
He didn’t remain without a team for long, however, as the Indianapolis Colts signed Moore the same day as the draft concluded. Ever since, he’s worked to ensure every other team in the NFL regrets passing on him.
“I did have a little chip on my shoulder, and I didn’t expect to go undrafted, so I came in with a chip on my shoulder. It’s been a little motivation for me,” Moore said.
He was knocked for being slightly small for a pro linebacker, standing 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds in college — then showed up to training camp weighing 230. A neck injury in 2016 reportedly scared some teams — but he’s thrived in the Colts’ extremely physical camp, and after an injury to second-year pro Anthony Walker, Moore has been taking first-team reps at middle linebacker.
“It’s been exciting,” Moore said. “But I just want to contribute and be a part of the roster and just contribute when it’s my time.”
Making the roster as an undrafted rookie is far from unheard of, but Moore says he’s not taking anything for granted at this point.
“That’s not on me to say anything about that, but I’m just going to come in here and be consistent, and if it happens, it’s a blessing,” he said.
Still, with Walker reportedly sidelined for several weeks, Moore has a golden opportunity to cement his spot on the defense and build a case for plenty of playing time. His first big test comes this Thursday, as the Colts travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks in their first preseason game of the year.
“First live NFL game, I’m excited. I’m gonna go treat it like every other big game and go in there and be fast, physical, ready to go hit different-colored jerseys,” Moore said.
Up to now, however, Moore said he hasn’t been floored by the speed and power of professional football, and he credited his comfort level to both his new team’s veteran leaders and his old team’s coaching staff.
“I knew it was going to be a grind and I knew it was going to be hard, but there are a lot of good guys on this team helping me out,” Moore said. “(South Carolina) did a good job with the time before it. The coaches down there, they’re pretty intense and they’re very demanding of you, so it was a pretty smooth transition.”
It’s been smooth off the field as well, Moore said: He’s enjoying Indianapolis after growing up in the South and feels comfortable there.
But as for any concrete goals for his rookie season, Moore said he’s keeping things simple for the time being.
“Just trying to be the best me,” he said.
