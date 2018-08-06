Former Gamecocks football players land professional opportunities

Former South Carolina defensive end Dante Sawyer will continue his football career with the Alliance of American Football League.
The league announced its first 100 signees Monday, and Sawyer was on the list. He will play for the Birmingham franchise.
Players are allocated to Alliance teams based on where they competed in college. Former South Carolina players will play for Birmingham team.
Sawyer was a second-team all-SEC selection last year with 30 tackles and three sacks. He led the SEC with five forced fumbles, one off a school record.
Sawyer went undrafted and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Former Gamecock Ulric Jones tweeted out over the weekend he would also be joining the Birmingham team.
According to the league’s website, the standard Alliance player contract offers players a base salary of $250,000 over three years with a comprehensive bonus system which will award financial compensation based on a variety of metrics such as performance, win, and fan engagement. Additionally, players who make final rosters will be offered postsecondary education assistance and health and wellness benefits.
The league begins play Feb. 9. Former Gamecocks coach Steve Spurrier will coach the Orlando franchise.
