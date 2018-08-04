Hometown standout to join Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks

Lexington High guard Olivia Thompson announced Saturday she has accepted a preferred walk-on offer to play basketball at South Carolina.
Thompson, a rising senior, said Dawn Staley on Wednesday offered her the opportunity to walk-on and she accepted on Saturday. Thompson hopes to earn a scholarship down the road.
She is one of the best shooters in the state. As a junior last year, she averaged 21.4 points a game, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Thompson led state with 105 3-pointers made and became the all-time leading scorer in school history last year.
“The opportunity to play at one of the best programs in women’s basketball,” Thompson said on why she picked to walk on at USC over other offers. “I get to learn from one of the best coaches of my generation who can help me reach my full potential and I get to represent my home state.”
