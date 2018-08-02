As Urban Meyer situation unfolds, here’s what Will Muschamp told his staff

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp followed Urban Meyer at Florida, and by multiple media accounts had to repair a Gators program that had been left in a tough spot.

On Wednesday, Meyer’s Ohio State program was rocked by an article chronicling accusations of domestic violence against a longtime staffer. By day’s end, he was on administrative leave, amid speculation he will not again be the Buckeyes head coach.

Muschamp was asked Thursday about issues of domestic violence that can crop up around a football program. He had this to say.

“If you see something, say something,” Muschamp said. “Told our staff again today and I’ve told them multiple times since I’ve been at the University of South Carolina. We are very transparent about everything that happens in our organization. We know exactly who to talk to, whether it is Dr. Carl Wells on campus, Judy Van Horn in our athletic department, when we feel one of those situations arises. Our players understand that and our staff understands that.”

South Carolina currently has safety Javon Charleton suspended following an incident with an ex-girlfriend. Muschamp said the former walk-on remains suspended and the team will let the case work its way through the judicial process.