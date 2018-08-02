‘The sky is the limit’ for new Gamecocks QB commit Luke Doty

South Carolina’s newest commit Luke Doty has yet to play a full season at quarterback at the high school level as he split time with senior Lawson Cribb at the position last season.
Doty played quarterback and receiver for Myrtle Beach in 2017, showing off his versatility by passing for nearly 700 yards and five touchdowns, rushing for 250 yards and one touchdown and catching 35 passes for 391 yards and five scores.
But with Cribb graduating and Doty set to take over the quarterback job full time, Doty’s quarterback coach Ramon Robinson believes the rising junior is ready to have a breakout season in 2018.
“He’s a complete quarterback. He has the ability to make every throw on the field and can also extend the play when needed. You’ve got a quarterback that has great leadership skills, his team follows him. I feel like the way he’s going right now he’s only going to continue to get better and better,” Robinson said. “All I’ve seen since I started training him is his ability to grasp information and to continue to improve. The sky is the limit for him.”
Robinson, who is the founder of Elite Position Training and the EPT Football Academy, has helped produce a number of Division I quarterbacks, including Clemson’s Kelly Bryant, South Carolina’s Jay Urich and Georgia Southern’s Shai Werts.
Robinson started working with Doty when he was in middle school and said Doty’s work ethic is something that has always impressed him.
With Doty in Myrtle Beach and Robinson based out of the Upstate they do not train together as often as Robinson does with some other players, but he said when Doty is visiting family in the Upstate and they are able to work out, or when Robinson goes to Myrtle Beach or Columbia for a session, the two train for hours at a time.
“He’s naturally hungry. He’s a perfectionist and he loves it. He’s not a kid that you have to motivate. It’s easy to be a trainer when a kid has energy and wants to compete and train more and more and more,” Robinson said. “He has that swagger that you want from a quarterback. He’s got that dog in him. I think he’s going to do great things when his time comes.”
Doty, who is ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback in the nation for the class of 2020, is a special enough athlete that he could help South Carolina at a number of positions, according to Robinson.
“He is athletic enough to where if things weren’t going his way, he’s a kid that can transition to another position. Not every quarterback that plays the game can do that,” Robinson said. “Some quarterbacks are just quarterbacks. But you’ve got some that do have the intangibles, the size and speed… He runs a 4.4 or a 4.5. He has the speed. I can see him only getting better speed wise as he gets stronger and faster once he gets to the University of South Carolina.”
Still, Robinson made it clear that he believes Doty’s best position and his future is as a quarterback for the Gamecocks.
“He’s a quarterback, let’s make that clear,” Robinson said. “He’s a quarterback with athletic abilities, not an athlete trying to play quarterback.”
Comments