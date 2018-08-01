Muschamp: When a recruit sees new Gamecocks facility ‘They see that we’re building’

South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Will Muschamp explains what it team's new football operations building means to the program, recruiting and what it will have in terms of amenities.
By
An incredible catch for a punt on the lake

ACC

An incredible catch for a punt on the lake

Watch as NC State's Garrett Bradbury make an incredible catch while riding on a personal water craft of a punt by A.J. Cole III, made while jumping into the water. The video was posted on Cole's Twitter account July 28, 2018.