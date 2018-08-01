What Jake Bentley has focused on so he can improve in 2018

Here's what South Carolina's Jake Bentley and head coach Will Muschamp said the Gamecocks' junior quarterback has been working to prove heading into the 2018 season.
By
Up Next
Here's what South Carolina's Jake Bentley and head coach Will Muschamp said the Gamecocks' junior quarterback has been working to prove heading into the 2018 season.
By

College Sports

Sportsbooks give odds for South Carolina to make the College Football Playoff

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

August 01, 2018 12:40 PM

The odds are long for South Carolina football, of that there’s no doubt.

But one can still put down a bet the Gamecocks will make the College Football Playoff.

The sportsbook Bovada gave Will Muschamp’s squad 40-to-1 odds to make the post season. That ranks 29th among the 58 teams listed, tied with UCF, Utah and UCLA.

That ranks ninth in the SEC, a few spots behind Florida (25th) and Missouri. Clemson comes in at No. 2 nationally at -130.

The sportsbook BetOnline.AG gave USC slightly longer odds at 45-to-1, but still had the Gamecocks behind Missouri.

USC opens the season Sept. 1 against Coastal Carolina at noon in Williams-Brice Stadium.

Former Gamecock quarterback Connor Shaw discusses Jake Bentley and thinks USC will surprise a lot of people this season.

By

Bovada CFP odds for the SEC

1. Alabama (No. 1 nationally) -250 (2/5)

2. Georgia (No. 4) +190 (19/10)

3. Auburn (No. 8) +475 (19/4)

T-4. LSU (No. 18) 10/1

T-4. Mississippi State (No. 18) 10/1

T-4. Texas A&M (No. 18) 10/1

7. Florida (No. 25) 20/1

8. Missouri (No. 26) 25/1

9. South Carolina (No. 29) 40/1

10. Kentucky (No. 46) 90/1

11. Tennessee (No. 53) 150/1

  Comments  