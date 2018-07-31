Gamecocks signee likely headed to prep school

The last member of South Carolina football’s 2018 recruiting class almost assuredly won’t make it to campus for the coming season.
Wide receiver Tyquan Johnson, a three-star prospect from Screven County High School in Georgia, did not qualify academically for the fall and is likely instead headed to prep school at Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia. He was the only player USC’s staff was waiting on.
The hope is for him to enroll in the spring.
The Big Spur first reported the news.
As a high school senior, he caught 32 passes for 661 yards and 10 scores. Nearly two in five of his 94 career high school catches went for touchdowns. He was the No. 641 player in his class by the 247Sports composite rankings and the No. 100 receiver.
At the time he signed, Will Muschamp said: “A guy that came to camp. He verticled 36 1/2 inches and broad jumped 10-foot-4. In a predominately running offense, he had 11 touchdown catches this year. Just an explosive guy. Coach Duncan has done a fantastic job over there. He’s a 6-3, 190-pound guy, a guy the came to camp and earned it. He earned his scholarship. We really liked his tape, but we wanted to see him work out. Sometimes as a receiver, tape can be a little deceiving. He just came to camp and killed it. Really excited, committed to us soon after that.”
