Sights and sounds from the Gamecocks first football practice

Scenes from South Carolina's first football practice of the 2018 season.
By
Up Next
Scenes from South Carolina's first football practice of the 2018 season.
By

College Sports

Josh Belk not practicing yet, early defensive depth chart, more from 1st USC practice

By Ben Breiner And Josh Kendall

bbreiner@thestate.com

jkendall@thestate.com

August 03, 2018 09:45 AM

South Carolina football opened August practice on Friday. The team worked without pads.

Here are observations from the media viewing portion of the day.

Clemson transfer Josh Belk was present but not in uniform and not practicing. He was walking around the field, and a team spokesman did not provide a reason for that situation.

The team did not do team offense drills, but ran a pursuit drill that approximated the defensive depth chart.

1ST TEAM

DL: D.J. Wonnum, Javon Kinlaw, Keir Thomas (at tackle), Aaron Sterling (end)

LB: Bryson Allen-Williams, T.J. Brunson, Sherrod Greene

DB: Jamyest Williams, Steven Montac, Keisean Nixon (nickel), Rashad Fenton, Nick Harvey

2ND TEAM

DL: Daniel Fennell (end), Shameik Blackshear (end), Kobe Smith, Kingsley Enagbare

LB: Damani Staley, Rosendo Louis, Ernest Jones

DB: R.J. Roderick (nickel), Tavyn Jackson (safety), Jaycee Horn (corner), Jaylin Dickerson (safety), Israel Mukuamu (corner)

3RD TEAM

DL: Alex DeLoach (end), Griffin Gentry (end), M.J. Webb (tackle), Tyreek Johnson (tackle)

LB: Spencer Eason-Riddle, Alex DeLoach

DB: Jaylan Foster (corner), Zay Brown (safety), Korey Banks, Jason Senn (nickel), Jonathan Gipson (safety)

South Carolina freshman defensive lineman Josh Belk, who transferred from Clemson, was with the Gamecocks on their first day of training camp but not practicing.

By

The team didn’t go full offense while the media watched, but a set of offensive line drills give a sense of what the pecking order might be, including summer enrollee Dylan Wonnum with the second team.

First team – Dennis Daley and Blake Camper at tackle, Zack Bailey and Sadarius Hutcherson at guard, Donnel Stanley at center.

Second team – Malik Young and Dylan Wonnum at tackle, Will Putnam and Wyatt Campbell at guard, Hank Manos at center

Third team – Maxwell Iyama and Jordan Carty at tackle, Christian Pellage and Jordan Rhodes at guard, Summie Carlay at center

Seeing a small sliver of team work late, some of the offense looked as expected. Bryan Edwards and Shi Smith with the first team, Smith in the slot. Randrecous Davis was the No. 2 slot, next to OrTre Smith. Kiel Pollard was attached to the formation as a tight end with the second group.

The energy level seemed good, but not necessarily bombastic. Players and coaches were going about their business, but there wasn’t the hooting and hollering you sometimes get on the first day.

NFL scouts present included the Bucs, Texans, Jets and 49ers.

Injured players in yellow were: Buck Brad Johnson, linebacker Eldridge Thompson, running back Lavonte Valentine, defensive tackle Jabari Ellis, safety J.T. Ibe, wide receiver Chad Terrell, wide receiver Josh Vann, and long snapper Ben Asbury.

Defensive back Jaycee Horn signed with South Carolina out of Alpharetta High in Alpharetta, Ga., as part of the 2018 recruiting class.

By

South Carolina freshman defensive lineman Rick Sandidge signed with the Gamecocks out of Concord High in Concord, N.C., as part of the 2018 recruiting class.

By

  Comments  