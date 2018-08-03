Josh Belk not practicing yet, early defensive depth chart, more from 1st USC practice

South Carolina football opened August practice on Friday. The team worked without pads.
Here are observations from the media viewing portion of the day.
▪ Clemson transfer Josh Belk was present but not in uniform and not practicing. He was walking around the field, and a team spokesman did not provide a reason for that situation.
▪ The team did not do team offense drills, but ran a pursuit drill that approximated the defensive depth chart.
1ST TEAM
DL: D.J. Wonnum, Javon Kinlaw, Keir Thomas (at tackle), Aaron Sterling (end)
LB: Bryson Allen-Williams, T.J. Brunson, Sherrod Greene
DB: Jamyest Williams, Steven Montac, Keisean Nixon (nickel), Rashad Fenton, Nick Harvey
2ND TEAM
DL: Daniel Fennell (end), Shameik Blackshear (end), Kobe Smith, Kingsley Enagbare
LB: Damani Staley, Rosendo Louis, Ernest Jones
DB: R.J. Roderick (nickel), Tavyn Jackson (safety), Jaycee Horn (corner), Jaylin Dickerson (safety), Israel Mukuamu (corner)
3RD TEAM
DL: Alex DeLoach (end), Griffin Gentry (end), M.J. Webb (tackle), Tyreek Johnson (tackle)
LB: Spencer Eason-Riddle, Alex DeLoach
DB: Jaylan Foster (corner), Zay Brown (safety), Korey Banks, Jason Senn (nickel), Jonathan Gipson (safety)
▪ The team didn’t go full offense while the media watched, but a set of offensive line drills give a sense of what the pecking order might be, including summer enrollee Dylan Wonnum with the second team.
First team – Dennis Daley and Blake Camper at tackle, Zack Bailey and Sadarius Hutcherson at guard, Donnel Stanley at center.
Second team – Malik Young and Dylan Wonnum at tackle, Will Putnam and Wyatt Campbell at guard, Hank Manos at center
Third team – Maxwell Iyama and Jordan Carty at tackle, Christian Pellage and Jordan Rhodes at guard, Summie Carlay at center
▪ Seeing a small sliver of team work late, some of the offense looked as expected. Bryan Edwards and Shi Smith with the first team, Smith in the slot. Randrecous Davis was the No. 2 slot, next to OrTre Smith. Kiel Pollard was attached to the formation as a tight end with the second group.
▪ The energy level seemed good, but not necessarily bombastic. Players and coaches were going about their business, but there wasn’t the hooting and hollering you sometimes get on the first day.
▪ NFL scouts present included the Bucs, Texans, Jets and 49ers.
▪ Injured players in yellow were: Buck Brad Johnson, linebacker Eldridge Thompson, running back Lavonte Valentine, defensive tackle Jabari Ellis, safety J.T. Ibe, wide receiver Chad Terrell, wide receiver Josh Vann, and long snapper Ben Asbury.
