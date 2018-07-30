South Carolina makes cut for five-star big man

Make it three five-star basketball prospects South Carolina remains in the mix for in the 2019 class.

Kofi Cockburn, an elite center from New York, has reportedly trimmed his list to 12 schools -- USC included.

5Kofi Cockburn @kxng_alpha will transfer from Christ The King to Oak Hill Academy to play for @OHACoachSmith his senior year.

These are his Final 12 schools:

Cincinnati

Connecticut

Florida St.

Illinois

Kansas

Kentucky

LSU

Oregon

Pittsburgh

South Carolina

St. John’s

Syracuse pic.twitter.com/jf2SqOUQ5N — Andrew Slater (@Andrew__Slater) July 30, 2018

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Cockburn, a 6-foot-11, 250-pounder, is rated by 247Sports as the No. 27 overall player in the ‘19 class. The Gamecocks, according to The Athletic’s Andrew Slater, are up against Cincinnati, Connecticut, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Oregon, Pittsburgh, St. John’s and Syracuse for Cockburn.

Speaking earlier this month at Nike’s EYBL Peach Jam event in North Augusta, Cockburn said when he hears from Frank Martin, the USC coach tells him “he needs to come in as a freshman and try to win a championship for him.”

Frank Martin was joined by USC assistants Chuck Martin and Bruce Shingler at the Peach Jam to watch Cockburn and others, including North Carolina’s Wendell Moore.

Moore, a five-star guard, is scheduled to visit South Carolina the weekend of Sept. 8. He’s down to USC, UNC, N.C. State, Wake Forest and Duke.

The Gamecocks are also in the final nine for Charleston’s Josiah James.

Cockburn attended Christ the King High School in New York, but is transferring to Oak Hill Academy in Virginia. USC’s history with Oak Hill products includes a commitment and notable four-year career from Sindarius Thornwell.