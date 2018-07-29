Watch: Jackie Bradley Jr. makes a sensational highlight grab, gets dirty doing it

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. hasn’t been a stranger to working his way onto ESPN’s SportsCenter with his glovework.
On Sunday, he put himself in good position to get time on the highlight shows.
In the third inning against Minnesota, the former South Carolina Gamecocks baseball star tracked down a deep shot to left center. He had to lay out, he had to hit the dirt and he did a little roll onto his back. But he made the catch.
Boston won 3-0 with Bradley Jr. having one hit. For the season, he’s hitting .214 with eight home runs and 40 runs driven in.
