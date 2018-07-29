Jackie Bradley Jr. takes batting practice with Gamecocks

South Carolina baseball great and Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. hits at Founders Park with the Gamecocks on Jan. 29 as they prepare for the 2016 season.
Watch: Jackie Bradley Jr. makes a sensational highlight grab, gets dirty doing it

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

July 29, 2018 06:50 PM

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. hasn’t been a stranger to working his way onto ESPN’s SportsCenter with his glovework.

On Sunday, he put himself in good position to get time on the highlight shows.

In the third inning against Minnesota, the former South Carolina Gamecocks baseball star tracked down a deep shot to left center. He had to lay out, he had to hit the dirt and he did a little roll onto his back. But he made the catch.

Boston won 3-0 with Bradley Jr. having one hit. For the season, he’s hitting .214 with eight home runs and 40 runs driven in.

